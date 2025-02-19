Italian crude steel production up 2.7 percent in January

January was a positive month for the production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 1.690 million mt, up by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of 2024, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

Italian crude steel outputs for 2024 and the first month of 2025 are as follows:

2024 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) Year-to-date Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,645 5.9% 1,645 5.9% Feb 1,824 -3.8% 3,469 0.6% Mar 1,997 -12.9% 5,376 -4.7% Apr 1,691 -11.1% 7,067 -6.3% May 1,884 -5.4% 8,951 -6.1% June 1,852 -3.0% 10,803 -5.6% July 1,689 -3.0% 12,492 -5.3% Aug 764 -2.7% 13,256 -5.2% Sept 1,795 -8.4% 15,053 -5.6% Oct 1,945 1.6% 16,998 -4.8% Nov 1,801 -4.4% 18,799 -4.8% Dec 1,199 -8.8% 19,998 -5% 2025 Crude steel output Jan 1,690 2.7% 1,690 2.7%

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in January this year Italian production of longs amounted to 862,000 mt, up 2.7 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 780,000 mt, down 1.9 percent, both year on year.