Italian crude steel production increases in May

Thursday, 17 June 2021 16:42:50 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Crude steel production in Italy increased by 18.8 percent year on year in May this year to 2.21 million mt according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association. In May 2020, a total lockdown was still in place across the country in order to tackle the coronavirus emergency, although in the same month economic and production activities started to resume. Italy's crude steel output in May this year indicated an increase of 7.5 percent compared to April.

In the January-May period this year, Italy's crude steel output surpassed 10.5 million mt, increasing by 27 percent compared to the same period last year.

2021 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) progr. Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,894 +1.0 1,894 +1.0 Feb 2,086 +2.2 3,980 +1.6 Mar 2,313 +68.8 6,293 +19.0 Apr 2,056 +78.9% 8,349 +29.7 May 2,210 +18.8% 10,559 +27.3

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in May this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.3 million mt, up 22.9 percent year on year, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 1 million mt, increasing by 46 percent year on year. In the first five months of this year, domestic long steel production increased by 39 percent, to 5.9 million mt, while flat steel production rose by 15.5 percent, reaching 4.7 million mt, both year on year.