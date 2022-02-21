Italian crude steel production down 3.9 percent in January

Monday, 21 February 2022 14:14:17 (GMT+3) | Brescia

According to provisional data from Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association, crude steel output in Italy amounted to 1.82 million mt in January this year, down 3.9 percent year on year.

January's production was also lower compared to January 2020 (-3%) and January 2019 (-7.7%).

Looking at the long and flat product categories, it can be seen that flats production faced greater difficulties, with output in January this year down 3.9 percent year on year to 900,000 mt. On the other hand, long products recorded a positive performance, with an increase of 1.2 percent year on year in output to 951,000 mt.