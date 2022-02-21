﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 3.9 percent in January

Monday, 21 February 2022 14:14:17 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

According to provisional data from Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association, crude steel output in Italy amounted to 1.82 million mt in January this year, down 3.9 percent year on year.

January's production was also lower compared to January 2020 (-3%) and January 2019 (-7.7%).

Looking at the long and flat product categories, it can be seen that flats production faced greater difficulties, with output in January this year down 3.9 percent year on year to 900,000 mt. On the other hand, long products recorded a positive performance, with an increase of 1.2 percent year on year in output to 951,000 mt.


Tags: steelmaking  crude steel  Italy  European Union  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

03 Feb

SSAB's Q1 profits to be hit by unplanned output outage in Raahe

Most Recent Related Articles

02 Feb

Italy’s Liberty Magona to expand production and geographical scope

Most Recent Related Articles

02 Feb

Duferco's new beam rolling mill in Italy to be operational in 2023

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Feb

SIMEST invests €15 million in AFV Beltrame's Swiss subsidiary

Most Recent Related Articles

31 Jan

Italy's Caleotto restarts operations after safety system upgrade