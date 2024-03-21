﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 3.9 percent in February

Thursday, 21 March 2024 14:28:52 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

In February this year, Italy registered a downturn in the production of crude steel. According to the latest data published by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, the country’s total output of crude steel amounted to 1.8 million mt in February, down by 3.9 percent compared to the same month of 2023. In the first two months of the year, however, the year-on-year variation was up by 0.5 percent compared to the January-February period of 2023.

The following table shows the updated information for the first two months of 2024:

2024

Crude steel output

Month

000/t      

Y-o-y change (%)

Cumulative     

Y-o-y change (%)

Jan

1,644

5.9%

1,644

5.9%

Feb

1,823

-3.9%

3,467

0.5%

As for long products, in February this year the Italian output totaled 1.1 million mt, up by 0.9 percent year on year, whereas the annual variation compared to the first two months of 2023 was up 4.6 percent.

To conclude, the total output of long products in Italy amounted to 676,000 mt in February, down by 16.7 percent, whereas for the first two months the decline was 6.3 percent, both year on year.


Tags: Crude Steel Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts lower pig iron output due to Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure

21 Mar | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.2 percent week-on-week

18 Mar | Steel News

China’s crude steel output up 1.6% in Jan-Feb despite unexpectedly weak post-holiday demand

18 Mar | Steel News

Salzgitter reports lower net profit and sales revenue in 2023

18 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited to commission new blast furnace at Dolvi mill in 2026

14 Mar | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 3.38 percent in early March

14 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s pig iron output up 42.5 percent in January-February

12 Mar | Steel News

US raw steel production up 1.0 percent week-on-week

11 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

06 Mar | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.38 percent in late February

06 Mar | Steel News