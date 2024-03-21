Italian crude steel production down 3.9 percent in February

Thursday, 21 March 2024 14:28:52 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In February this year, Italy registered a downturn in the production of crude steel. According to the latest data published by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, the country’s total output of crude steel amounted to 1.8 million mt in February, down by 3.9 percent compared to the same month of 2023. In the first two months of the year, however, the year-on-year variation was up by 0.5 percent compared to the January-February period of 2023.

The following table shows the updated information for the first two months of 2024:

2024 Crude steel output Month 000/t Y-o-y change (%) Cumulative Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,644 5.9% 1,644 5.9% Feb 1,823 -3.9% 3,467 0.5%

As for long products, in February this year the Italian output totaled 1.1 million mt, up by 0.9 percent year on year, whereas the annual variation compared to the first two months of 2023 was up 4.6 percent.

To conclude, the total output of long products in Italy amounted to 676,000 mt in February, down by 16.7 percent, whereas for the first two months the decline was 6.3 percent, both year on year.