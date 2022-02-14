Iran’s steel output decreases in first 10 months of Iranian year

﻿
According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association, in the first 10 months (March 21, 2021-January 22, 2022) of the current Iranian year, Iranian steelmakers produced 39.61 million mt of semi-finished and finished steel products, decreasing from 42.56 million mt in the same period of the previous Iranian year.

In particular, Iran’s semi-finished steel product output amounted to 23.21 million mt in the given period, falling by 8.4 percent year on year. The country’s billet and bloom output decreased by 12.9 percent year on year to 13.74 million mt, while its slab output totaled 9.4 million mt, down one percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Iran’s finished steel products output in the given period amounted to 16.40 million mt, down by 4.6 percent year on year. In particular, its long steel products output accounted for 9.40 million mt of the total finished steel volume.


