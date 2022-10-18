﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iran’s steel output increases in first six months of Iranian year

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 16:25:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Iranian Steel Producers Association has announced the steel production data for Iran for the first six months (March 21, 2022-September 22, 2022) of the current Iranian year.

In the given period, Iranian steelmakers produced 25.7 million mt of semi-finished and finished steel products, increasing from 22.2 million mt in the same period of the previous Iranian year.

In particular, Iran’s semi-finished steel product output amounted to 15.39 million mt in the first six months, rising by 18.5 percent year on year. The country’s billet and bloom output increased by 21 percent year on year to 9.36 million mt, while its slab output totaled 6.03 million mt, up by 14.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Iran’s finished steel products output in the given period amounted to 10.32 million mt, up by 11.2 percent year on year. In particular, its long steel products output accounted for 5.79 million mt of the total finished steel volume.


Tags: Billet Slab Semis Longs Flats Iran South Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Iran’s steel output increases in first four months of Iranian year

22 Aug | Steel News

Effect and effectiveness of Western sanctions on Russian steel sector, Part 2

30 Jun | Longs and Billet

ASEAN expects short-lived small impact on steel trade from Russia-Ukraine war

19 May | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir completes maintenance at blast furnace No. 2

08 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Çolakoğlu starts producing special stainless sheet grades

16 Oct | Steel News

CIB: Turkey’s steel exports decrease by 2.5 percent in H1

12 Jul | Steel News

Chinese domestic semi-finished steel market moves up

13 Jun | Longs and Billet

Rebound continues in Chinese domestic semi-finished steel market

29 Mar | Longs and Billet

India announces minimum import price for steel products

08 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s steel export volume down 7.3 percent in January-August

01 Oct | Steel News