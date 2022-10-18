Iran’s steel output increases in first six months of Iranian year

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 16:25:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Iranian Steel Producers Association has announced the steel production data for Iran for the first six months (March 21, 2022-September 22, 2022) of the current Iranian year.

In the given period, Iranian steelmakers produced 25.7 million mt of semi-finished and finished steel products, increasing from 22.2 million mt in the same period of the previous Iranian year.

In particular, Iran’s semi-finished steel product output amounted to 15.39 million mt in the first six months, rising by 18.5 percent year on year. The country’s billet and bloom output increased by 21 percent year on year to 9.36 million mt, while its slab output totaled 6.03 million mt, up by 14.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Iran’s finished steel products output in the given period amounted to 10.32 million mt, up by 11.2 percent year on year. In particular, its long steel products output accounted for 5.79 million mt of the total finished steel volume.