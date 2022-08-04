﻿
English
Iran’s steel output increases in Q1 of Iranian year

Thursday, 04 August 2022 15:17:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Iranian Steel Producers Association has announced the steel production data of Iran for the first three months (March 21, 2022-June 21, 2022) of the current Iranian year.

In the given period, Iranian steelmakers produced 14.24 million mt of semi-finished and finished steel products, decreasing from 13.46 million mt in the same period of the previous Iranian year.

In particular, Iran’s semi-finished steel product output amounted to 8.57 million mt in the first three months, rising by 6.1 percent year on year. The country’s billet and bloom output increased by 3.6 percent year on year to 5.06 million mt, while its slab output totaled 3.51 million mt, up by 10 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Iran’s finished steel products output in the given period amounted to 5.67 million mt, up by 5.1 percent year on year. In particular, its long steel products output accounted for 3.15 million mt of the total finished steel volume.


