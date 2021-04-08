Iran’s steel output rises noticeably in first 11 months of Iranian year

Thursday, 08 April 2021 12:45:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association, in the first 11 months (March 20, 2020-February 18, 2021) of the last Iranian year, Iran-based steelmakers produced 47.93 million mt of semi and finished products.

In particular, Iran’s semi-finished steel products output amounted to 27.72 million mt in the given period, rising by 11 percent year on year. While its billet and bloom output increased by 13 percent year on year to 17.35 million mt, Iran’s slab output totaled 10.36 million mt, up eight percent year on year, SteelOrbis has learned from a local media source. Meanwhile, Iran’s finished steel products output in the given period amounted to 20.21 million mt, up ten percent year on year. In particular, its long steel products output accounted for 10.66 million mt of the total finished steel volume.