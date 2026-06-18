Interpipe Roman discusses investment and production growth plans with local authorities

Ukraine-based steel pipe producer Interpipe has announced that its Romanian subsidiary Interpipe Roman SA has held its first working meeting with Roman mayor Laurențiu Leoreanu to discuss the company’s development plans and the expected impact of future investments on the local community.

According to the statement released by Interpipe, Interpipe Roman SA CEO Evgeniy Dmitrenko stated that the company has already started evaluating the plant’s existing production processes as part of planned improvement works. The company also aims to increase pipe production volumes on its lines, while additional hiring is expected in line with the planned production growth.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Interpipe completed the acquisition of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal’s Romanian subsidiary ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Roman S.A. as of March 31, 2026.