 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Interpipe...

Interpipe Roman discusses investment and production growth plans with local authorities

Thursday, 18 June 2026 10:02:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine-based steel pipe producer Interpipe has announced that its Romanian subsidiary Interpipe Roman SA has held its first working meeting with Roman mayor Laurențiu Leoreanu to discuss the company’s development plans and the expected impact of future investments on the local community.

According to the statement released by Interpipe, Interpipe Roman SA CEO Evgeniy Dmitrenko stated that the company has already started evaluating the plant’s existing production processes as part of planned improvement works. The company also aims to increase pipe production volumes on its lines, while additional hiring is expected in line with the planned production growth.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Interpipe completed the acquisition of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal’s Romanian subsidiary ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Roman S.A. as of March 31, 2026.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Romania Europe Steelmaking Interpipe 

Similar articles

Seamless pipe demand remains slack in Turkey

29 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Demand for seamless pipes insufficient in Turkey

26 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Demand for seamless pipes remains poor in Turkey

27 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Turkish seamless pipe market remains quiet

26 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Seamless pipe import prices mostly increase in UAE

02 Mar | Tube and Pipe

Seamless pipe demand still lackluster in Turkey

26 Jan | Tube and Pipe

UAE seamless pipe market remains on sluggish side

28 Dec | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices move sideways or down slightly

18 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s welded pipe exports rise 8.1 percent in January-April as European markets gain weight

16 Jun | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of AD review on welded pipe from S. Korea

15 Jun | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Galvanized Flat Pipe
External Diamater:  21.7 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 139.7 mm
Wall Thickness:  12.7 - 127 mm
CONARES METAL SUPPLY
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 114.3 mm
Wall Thickness:  1.2 - 6 mm
INCOSTEEL
View Offer