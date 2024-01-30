﻿
India’s Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited sees 15 % rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

Tuesday, 30 January 2024
       

Indian manufacturer of stainless steel pipes and welded tubes Venus Pipes and Tubes Limited (VPTL) has reported a net profit of INR 232.75 million ($2.83 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 15 percent year on yera, according to a company statement on Tuesday, January 30.

The company achieved a total income of INR 2.09 billion ($25.19 million) in the third quarter, nine percent higher than in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

For the first nine months (April-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, the company reported a net profit of INR 609.40 million ($7.34 million), a rise of 98 percent year on year.

Total income during the period was reported at INR 5.81 billion ($70 million), up 53.75 percent year on year.


