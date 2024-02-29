﻿
India’s Facor Limited sees 114% rise in net loss in Q3 FY 2023-24

Thursday, 29 February 2024 12:02:21 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ferro Alloy Corporation Limited (Facor Limited) has reported a net loss of INR 65.20 million ($780,000) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, an increase of 113.69 percent from the loss reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, February 28.

The company achieved total revenue of INR 7.1 billion ($86.60 million) during the quarter, a decline of 91.45 million year on year, the company reported.

Facor Limited operates a ferrochrome plant of 142,000 mt per year capacity in the eastern state of Odisha, along with operating a chrome ore mine with an annual capacity of 320,000 mt.


