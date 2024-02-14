Indian pellet producer KIOCL Limited returns to profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 16:51:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run pellet producer KIOCL Limited has reported a net profit of INR 390.30 million ($4.70 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, against a net loss of INR 338.80 million ($4.08 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, February 14.

The company reported total revenues of INR 5611.10 million ($67.60 million) during the quarter, up 82.70 percent year on year.

KIOCL Limited operates a 4 million mt per year capacity iron ore pellet plant and a 216,000 mt per year pig iron production unit at Mangalore in the southern state of Karnataka.