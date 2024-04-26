﻿
English
India’s Jai Balaji Industries returns to profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

Friday, 26 April 2024 14:58:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jai Balaji Industries Limited (JBIL), a manufacturer of rebar, steel ductile pipes and steel bars, has reported a net profit of INR 2.729 billion ($32.89 million) for the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to a net loss of INR 130.83 million ($1.57 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Friday, April 26.

The company reported a total income of INR 20.018 billion ($241.18 million) during the quarter, up 14.70 percent year on year.

The net profit for the fiscal year 2023-24 was reported at INR 8.795 billion ($105.97 million) up 1,421 percent year on year, the company reported.

Total income during 2023-24 was reported at INR 68.288 billion ($822.75 million) up 7.60 percent over the previous fiscal year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports 

