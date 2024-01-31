﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s MSL sees 126% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 10:50:57 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Maharashtra Seamless Limited (MSL), a producer of carbon steel pipes, hollow section pipes and welded pipes, has reported a net profit of INR 2.8 billion ($33.76 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 126.64 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a company statement said on Wednesday, January 31.

The company reported sales revenues of INR 14.3 billion ($172.33 million) during the third quarter, up 28.33 percent year on year, according to the statement.

The company said that it had received an order worth INR 1.16 billion ($14 million) from state-run oil refiner and marketer Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for supply of seamless pipes, close on the heels of receiving an order in December last year from oil exploration company ONGC Limited for supply of premium casing seamless steel pipes worth INR 1.18 billion ($14.20 million).


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

India’s IMFA Limited sees ten-fold rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

31 Jan | Steel News

India’s Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited sees 15 % rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

30 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited quintuples its net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

25 Jan | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel marks turnaround with consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

25 Jan | Steel News

India’s LMEL sees 44% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

23 Jan | Steel News

Red Sea security crisis hits exports of India’s Jindal Stainless Limited 

19 Jan | Steel News

India’s Jindal SAW Ltd sees 1% rise in pellet output in Q3 FY 2023-24 

19 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSL sees 35% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24 

19 Jan | Steel News

India’s RFL sees 42% rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24 

19 Jan | Steel News

India’s RINL Limited sees losses narrow in H1 FY 2023-24

06 Dec | Steel News