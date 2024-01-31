India’s IMFA Limited sees ten-fold rise in net profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 15:14:17 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India-based Metal and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) has reported a net profit of INR 1.07 billion ($12.99 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up ten-fold year on year, a company statement said on Wednesday, January 31.

The company has reported total revenue of INR 6.85 billion ($82.56 million) during the quarter, up nine percent year on year.

The company’s net profit during the first nine months (April-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24 was reported at INR 307 billion ($37.08 million), up 89 percent year on year.