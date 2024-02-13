India’s SAIL sees 22% fall in consolidated profit in Q3 FY 2023-24

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 14:51:56 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 4,229.20 billion ($50.94 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2023-24, a decline of 22 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, February 13.

The company achieved a total income of INR 234.92 billion ($2.83 billion) during the quarter, down seven percent year on year.

SAIL said its total expenses were down seven percent, led by a four percent fall in raw material costs from sourcing cheaper coking coal from Russia.