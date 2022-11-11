﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s SAIL slips into red in Q2 FY 2022-23

Friday, 11 November 2022 10:02:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) slipped into the red reporting a net consolidated loss of INR 3.29 billion ($40.22 million) in the second quarter (July -September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, against a net profit of INR 43.38 billion ($530 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Friday, November 11.

Total revenue was reported at INR 266.42 billion ($3.26 billion), a decline of two percent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company’s crude steel production fell to 4.30 million mt during the quarter, against 4.47 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, while sales declined to 4.21 million mt from 4.28 million mt.

$1 = INR 81.80


Tags: India Indian Subcon Fin. Reports Sail 

Similar articles

SAIL reports 79% decline in net profit in Q1 FY 2022-23

11 Aug | Steel News

SAIL reports 29 percent decline in net profit in Q4 FY 2021-22

24 May | Steel News

SAIL reports 4.1% rise in net profit in Q3

11 Feb | Steel News

SAIL reports 894 percent rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22

02 Nov | Steel News

Secondary product and iron ore fines sales contribute to SAIL’s 10-year high profits

29 Sep | Steel News

India’s SAIL posts net profit for Q1 FY 2021-22

09 Aug | Steel News

SAIL reports $166 million loss for Q1 FY 2020-21

16 Sep | Steel News

SAIL reports net profit of $269 million for FY 2019-20

13 Jul | Steel News

SAIL reports higher net loss in December quarter

17 Feb | Steel News

SAIL sees net loss in Q2 FY 2019-20 amid slackened demand, lower prices

15 Nov | Steel News