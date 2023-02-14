India’s SAIL reports 65% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 11:37:46 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reported a net profit of INR 5.42 billion ($65.55 million) for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2022-23, a decline of 65 percent year on year, a company statement said on Tuesday, February 14.

The company achieved a total income of INR 251.4 billion ($3.04 billion), down one percent year on year.

The statement said that SAIL’s crude steel production was recorded at 4.708 million mt compared to 4.531 million mt during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total sales were recorded at 4.151 million mt, compared to 3.840 million mt in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.