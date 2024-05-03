﻿
English
India’s RFL reports rise of 31% in net profit in Q4 FY 2023-24

Friday, 03 May 2024 15:04:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Ramkrishna Forgings Limited (RFL), a producer of closed-die forgings of carbon and alloy steel and stainless steel forgings, has reported a net profit of INR 873 million ($10.45 million) for the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2023-24, up 31 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, May 3.

The company achieved a total income of INR 8.86 billion ($106.12 million) during the quarter, up six percent year on year.

It reported a net profit for the full fiscal year of 2023-24 at INR 3.26 billion ($39.05 million), marking a rise of 38 percent year on year.


