﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s total mineral output amounts to 14.2 percent in April-January

Friday, 18 March 2022 10:55:37 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian mineral production during the April-January period of the fiscal year 2021-22 recorded a growth of 14.2 percent year on year, according to government data released on Friday, March 18.

The data showed that mineral production growth in January 2022 was 2.8 percent year on year.

Production of major minerals that showed positive growth in January this year were magnesite, up 36.6 percent, lignite, up 25.2 percent, bauxite, up 13.4 percent, gold, up 13.3 percent, natural gas up 11.7 percent, and coal with an increase of 8.2 percent.

Production of major minerals which recorded negative growth in January this year were limestone, -1.2 percent, crude oil, -2.4 percent, zinc concentrate, -2.9 percent, manganese ore, -10 percent, phosphorite, -11.2 percent,  copper concentrate, -15.4 percent, chromite, -17.6 percent, and lead concentrate, -19.3 percent.


Tags: raw mat  India  Indian Subcon  mining  production 

Similar articles

02 Sep

India’s NMDC reports 44% rise in iron ore output in Apr-Aug of FY 2021-22
03 Aug

India’s NMDC records 40% rise in iron ore production in July
04 May

India’s NMDC records 74 percent rise in iron ore output in April
16 Apr

Tata Steel’s mining arm to double ferrochrome production capacity
02 Apr

India’s NMDC achieves iron ore output growth of 8% in FY 2020-21
10 Dec

Iron ore production in Odisha declines 21% in January-November
24 Sep

Indian steel ministry proposes iron ore royalty cut to boost value addition
04 Sep

India’s unused low grade iron ore stocks estimated at 162 million mt
27 Aug

Goa miners seek Prime Minister’s intervention in resuming iron ore mining operations shut for last three years
02 Oct

NMDC’s iron ore output down 30.2 percent in September