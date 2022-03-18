India’s total mineral output amounts to 14.2 percent in April-January

Friday, 18 March 2022 10:55:37 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian mineral production during the April-January period of the fiscal year 2021-22 recorded a growth of 14.2 percent year on year, according to government data released on Friday, March 18.

The data showed that mineral production growth in January 2022 was 2.8 percent year on year.

Production of major minerals that showed positive growth in January this year were magnesite, up 36.6 percent, lignite, up 25.2 percent, bauxite, up 13.4 percent, gold, up 13.3 percent, natural gas up 11.7 percent, and coal with an increase of 8.2 percent.

Production of major minerals which recorded negative growth in January this year were limestone, -1.2 percent, crude oil, -2.4 percent, zinc concentrate, -2.9 percent, manganese ore, -10 percent, phosphorite, -11.2 percent, copper concentrate, -15.4 percent, chromite, -17.6 percent, and lead concentrate, -19.3 percent.