India’s OMC plans pellet plant as value addition to its iron ore mining

India’s Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), the mineral mining arm of the government of Odisha, is planning to set up a pellet plant as part of the downstream value addition of its iron ore mining, company sources said on Thursday, July 10.

The sources said that government-run Metallurgical Consultants (Mecon) has been mandated to prepare a techno-economic feasibility report.

A special projects team has been set up within OMC and tasked to commence construction of the pellet plant by early 2026, the sources said.

OMC achieved its highest-ever annual iron ore production from all its mines in the fiscal year 2024-25 at 35.7 million mt, and recorded an output of 8.66 million mt in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26.