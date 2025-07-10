 |  Login 
India’s OMC plans pellet plant as value addition to its iron ore mining

Thursday, 10 July 2025 10:06:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), the mineral mining arm of the government of Odisha, is planning to set up a pellet plant as part of the downstream value addition of its iron ore mining, company sources said on Thursday, July 10.

The sources said that government-run Metallurgical Consultants (Mecon) has been mandated to prepare a techno-economic feasibility report.

A special projects team has been set up within OMC and tasked to commence construction of the pellet plant by early 2026, the sources said.

OMC achieved its highest-ever annual iron ore production from all its mines in the fiscal year 2024-25 at 35.7 million mt, and recorded an output of 8.66 million mt in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production 

