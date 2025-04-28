 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s steel ministry to announce incentive package to boost green steel output

Monday, 28 April 2025 14:11:13 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s ministry of steel is working on a package of several incentives to boost production of green steel and support the drive of local steelmakers to decarbonise their operations, secretary to the ministry, Sandeep Poundrik, said in a statement on Monday, April 28.

India, the world's biggest steel producer after China, is working on a green steel policy in a bid to decarbonise the procurement and production of the key construction material, as it charts its path to target net zero emissions by 2070, he said.

The package of incentives will be announced by the government shortly, Poundrik said.

"We are trying to do a lot of things to incentivise green steel including working on a mission... where we will try to support the industry for decarbonisation," he stated.

“Firms would be incentivised to produce more green steel and for the use of renewable power,” he added.

Separately, the government is also working on mandating a certain percentage of green steel for use in state-funded projects, he said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

India’s LMEL sees 27% decline in net profit in Q4 FY 2024-25

28 Apr | Steel News

India’s GPIL sees 37% decline in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

17 Feb | Steel News

SAIL sees 67% decline in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

12 Feb | Steel News

India’s Mukand Limited sees 23% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

12 Feb | Steel News

India’s Welspun Corp sees net profit double in Q3 FY 2024-25

06 Feb | Steel News

India’s JSPL sees 51% decline in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

31 Jan | Steel News

India’s IMFA sees 20% fall in net profit in Q3 FY 2024-25

30 Jan | Steel News

India’s SMEL sees consolidated net profit rise 56% in Q3 FY 2024-25

30 Jan | Steel News

India’s JSL sees 5% decline in net profit in Q3 FY 202-25

30 Jan | Steel News

India’s steel ministry unveils $2.33 billion expansion plans for SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill

29 Jan | Steel News