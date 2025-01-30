 |  Login 
India’s SMEL sees consolidated net profit rise 56% in Q3 FY 2024-25

Thursday, 30 January 2025 11:45:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL), a producer of TMT bars, ferroalloys, sponge iron, and billets, achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 1.97 billion ($22.80 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a rise of 56.3 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Thursday, January 30.

The company reported a consolidated revenue of INR 37.53 billion ($434.38 million) in the given quarter, a rise of 13 percent year on year.

"The consistent growth of our value-added product portfolio further reinforces our commitment to diversification and strengthening our market position," SMEL vice-chairman Brij Bhushan Agarwal said.


