India’s SMEL sees 1% rise in net profit in Q4 of FY 2024-25

India’s Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) achieved net profit of INR 2.18 billion ($25.59 million) in fourth quarter (January-March) of fiscal 2024-25, marginally up 1 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company statement on Friday, May 9.

The company reported total earnings from sales at INR 41.39 billion ($484.31 million) during the quarter, up 14.78 percent.

For the full year of 2024-25, SMEL reported net profit of INR 9.08 billion ($106.30 million) a decline of 12.24 percent.