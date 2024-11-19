India’s SEML posts 36% rise in net profit for Q2 FY 2024-25

India’s Sarda Energy and Minerals Limited (SEML), a producer of ferroalloys, iron ore and steel, has reported a consolidated net profit of INR 2.03 billion ($24.05 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2024-25, up 36 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, November 19.

During the quarter, the company achieved total revenues of INR 4.86 billion ($57.68 million) from steel, a rise of 1.25 percent, INR 1.82 billion ($33.59 million) from ferroalloys, up 1.35 percent, and INR 1.76 billion ($20.90 million) for power generation, up threefold, all year on year.