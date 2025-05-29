 |  Login 
India’s KIOCL Limited sees net loss increase in FY 2024-25

Thursday, 29 May 2025 09:55:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run iron ore pellet producer KIOCL Limited reported a net loss of INR 368.60 million ($4.30 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2024-25, lower than INR 429.10 million ($5.01 million) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing of the company on Thursday, May 29.

However, for the full fiscal year of 2024-25, KIOCL Limited’s net loss increased to INR 2.04 billion ($23.90 million), higher than the net loss of INR 833.10 million ($9.73 million) in the previous fiscal year.


