India’s SAIL to increase capacity to 33 million mt per year by 2030

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 11:10:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will increase its installed capacity to 33 million mt per year from 19.6 million mt per year at present by 2030, minister of steel Jyotirditya Scindia informed the Indian parliament on Tuesday, December 20.

Stating that Indian steel production capacity had reached 120 million mt per year, the second highest in the world, the minister said that it will touch 300 million mt by 2030, with SAIL contributing significantly to this growth.

As part of SAIL’s expansion, its Bokaro Steel Plant (BSP) will increase its installed capacity to 8.6 million mt per year from 4.6 million mt at present, the minister said.


