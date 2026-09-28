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India's SAIL and BCCL to jointly develop two coking coal blocks

Monday, 28 September 2026 11:56:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), an operational subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL), have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop two coal blocks to augment domestic supplies of coking coal, a company statement said on Monday, September 28. SAIL and BCCL will jointly develop SAIL's Indikatta Ramnagore and BCCL's East of Damagoria (Kalyaneshwari) coal blocks in the eastern state of West Bengal, the statement said.

The proposed development is expected to tap around 79 million mt of potential extractable reserves in Phase 1, according to BCCL's regulatory filing. At peak level, the blocks are expected to produce an estimated 4 million mt of coking coal per year.

The project will entail initial mining to be undertaken at the Kalyaneshwari block, while the overburden generated from operations will be dumped at the Ramnagore block.

Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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