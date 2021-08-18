India’s RINL floats export offers for billet and wire rod for October deliveries

Wednesday, 18 August 2021 10:08:19 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has put out export offers for billets and wire rod setting August 23 as the deadline for submission of bids by overseas buyers, company sources said on Wednesday, August 18.

The sources said that, in the case of both offers, delivery commitment will be by October 10, 2021.

The first export offer is for 15,000 mt of steel wire rod coils of 5.5-12 mm of Grades SAE 1008/1010/1012/1012S/1018, while the second lot is for 10,000 mt of 65/65 billet Grade A, the sources said.