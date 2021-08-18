﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RINL floats export offers for billet and wire rod for October deliveries

Wednesday, 18 August 2021 10:08:19 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has put out export offers for billets and wire rod setting August 23 as the deadline for submission of bids by overseas buyers, company sources said on Wednesday, August 18.

The sources said that, in the case of both offers, delivery commitment will be by October 10, 2021.

The first export offer is for 15,000 mt of steel wire rod coils of 5.5-12 mm of Grades SAE 1008/1010/1012/1012S/1018, while the second lot is for 10,000 mt of 65/65 billet Grade A, the sources said.


Tags: billet  steelmaking  wire rod  RINL  India  semis  Indian Subcon  longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Aug

Ex-India billet sales and prices down due to falling bids, vessel quarantine in China
16  Aug

India’s RINL floats billet-bloom export tenders for October delivery
30  Jul

India’s RINL floats two export tenders for billet aggregating 30,000 mt
29  Jul

India’s RINL floats spot export sales notice for prime steel blooms
26  Jul

India’s RINL floats spot export tender for 30,000 mt blooms