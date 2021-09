India’s RINL floats export offers for billet and wire rod through competitive bids

Monday, 27 September 2021 10:11:04 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated export offers for billets and wire rods through competitive bids to be submitted by October 5, 2021, company sources said on Monday, September 27.

RINL’s offer was for 20,000 mt of prime rolled billets setting minimum bid volume at 10,000 mt for delivery by November 15, 2021

The other export offer was for 15,000 mt of prime non-alloy wire rod (5.2-12 mm) with minimum bid volume of 8,000 mt for delivery by November 15, 2021, the sources said.