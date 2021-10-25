﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s RINL floats export offer tenders for billet and wire rod

Monday, 25 October 2021 11:50:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has put out export offers for billets and wire rod seeking bids against letters of credit for delivery by the end of November, company sources said on Monday, October 25.

The company has put out an export tender for 20,000 mt of prime steel billet with a minimum bid quantity of 10,000 mt and with a deadline for submission of bids on October 27.

The export tender for 5.5-12 mm wire rod coil was for 6,000 mt, with a minimum bid quantity of 3,000 mt and October 27 as the deadline for submission of bids.


Tags: billet  wire rod  India  RINL  semis  longs  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18 Oct

India’s RINL floats export tenders for billets, wire rods and blooms
14 Oct

Ex-India billet prices up, but buyers unlikely to accept further hike
06 Oct

Indian mills bullish on billet exports amid good outlook, bids lag behind
30 Sep

Indian billet exporters attempt to push volumes further, buyers’ response weaker
27 Sep

India’s RINL floats export offers for billet and wire rod through competitive bids