India’s RINL floats export offer tenders for billet and wire rod

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has put out export offers for billets and wire rod seeking bids against letters of credit for delivery by the end of November, company sources said on Monday, October 25.

The company has put out an export tender for 20,000 mt of prime steel billet with a minimum bid quantity of 10,000 mt and with a deadline for submission of bids on October 27.

The export tender for 5.5-12 mm wire rod coil was for 6,000 mt, with a minimum bid quantity of 3,000 mt and October 27 as the deadline for submission of bids.