India’s RINL floats export tenders for billets, wire rods and blooms

Monday, 18 October 2021 11:03:18 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated export tenders for billets, wire rods and blooms, company sources said on Monday, October 18.

RINL has put on offer 20,000 mt of 90 mm x 90 mm prime rolled steel billets with a minimum bid quantity of 10,000 mt, with a deadline for submission of bids by October 22, 2021, and confirmed delivery by November 30, 2021, against letter of credit on sight.

It has also put on offer export of 8,000 mt of prime non-alloy wire rod, with a deadline for submission of bids on October 21, 2021, and delivery by November 30, 2021.

RINL is also offering 30,000 mt of 150 mm x 150 mm prime concast steel blooms against 100 percent advance payment and a deadline for submission of bids on October 20, 2021, and delivery by November 30, 2021.