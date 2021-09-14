﻿
English
India’s RINL floats tender export offer for billets, wire rods

Tuesday, 14 September 2021
       

Indian state-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated tender export offers for billets and wire rod, inviting bids by September 20, 2021, company sources said on Tuesday, September 14.

The first offer is for 20,000 mt of 90 mm x 90 mm prime rolled steel billets with a minimum bid quantity of 10,000 mt and delivery by October 20, 2021.

The second offer is for 15,000 mt of 5.5-12.5 mm wire rod with a minimum bid quantity of 8,000 mt, also with a delivery commitment by October 20, 2021.

All shipments will be from Gangavaram port in the south, the sources said.


