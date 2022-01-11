﻿
English
India’s RINL floats export tender offers for billet and wire rod

Tuesday, 11 January 2022 14:00:15 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated an export tender for billets and wire rod inviting bids by February 17 with delivery by the end of February, company sources said on Tuesday, January 11.

According to the sources, on offer is 20,000 mt of prime 90 mm x 90 mm billet seeking minimum volume bids of 10,000 mt.

The second tender is for 12,000 mt of prime non-alloy steel wire rod for which the seller is seeking bids for a minimum volume of 5,000 mt per bid, the sources said.

All payments are against deliveries against irrevocable letters of credit, the sources said.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  wire rod  billet  longs  RINL  steelmaking  semis


