India’s RINL floats billet and wire rod export tenders

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 15:11:10 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run steel producer, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has put out export offers for billet and wire rod through a competitive tender bidding process with September 6, 2021 as the deadline date for submission of bids and with delivery by October 10, company sources said on Tuesday, August 31.

The sources said that the export offer is for 20,000 mt of 90 mm x 90 mm prime rolled steel billets, with the minimum bid quantity of 10,000 mt.

The other export offer is for 15,000 mt of 5.5-12 mm wire rod coil with the minimum bid quantity of 5,000 mt, the sources said.

All shipments will be through Gangavaram port in southern India, the sources added.