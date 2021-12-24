India’s RINL floats export tender for billet, wire rod coils

Friday, 24 December 2021 11:46:47 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state-run steel producer, Rashrtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has floated export tenders for 20,000 mt of 90 mm prime steel billet and 5,000 mt of wire rod coils setting December 28, as last date for submission of bids, company sources said on Friday, December 24.

Sources said that deliveries for both the offers will be by end-January 2022 and shipped through Gangavaram port on the east coast.

Payment stipulation is irrevocable letter of credit to be submitted within 5 days of signing of the export contract between buyer and seller.