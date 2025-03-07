India’s passenger car retail sales down seven percent in February

Indian automobile sales across all categories, as per new registrations, were recorded at 1,899,196 units in February 2025, a decline of seven percent over the corresponding month of the previous year, according to a statement from the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) on Friday, March 7.

Passenger vehicle sales slipped 10.34 percent in February to 303,398 units, two-wheeler sales were down percent to 1,353,280 units, commercial vehicles were down nine percent to 82,763 units, and tractor sales fell by 145 percent to 65,574 units.

“February witnessed a broad-based downturn across all categories,” FADA president C S Vigneshwar said in a statement. He stated that, during the month, dealers began expressing concerns about inventory being pushed to them without their consent.



“While such initiatives may serve broader business objectives, it is critical to align wholesale allocations with genuine demand to protect dealer viability and ensure healthy inventory management,” he said.

According to FADA, inventory levels at the dealers’ end remained unchanged in the range of 50-52 days.