Tuesday, 17 May 2022 12:02:21 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), the mining arm of the eastern Indian state government of Odisha, has commenced operations at three iron ore mines in the region, a government statement said on Tuesday, May 17.

The three iron ore mines operationalized on Monday are Banspani, Unchabali and Khandbandh, the statement said.

OMC produced 30 million mt of iron ore in the fiscal year 2021-22, the statement said.