India’s NMDC records 40% rise in iron ore production in July

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 11:07:10 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s state run miner NMDC Limited has reported iron ore production of 3.06 million mt in July this year, up 40 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Tuesday, August 3.

In July this year, NMDC’s sales totaled 3.29 million mt, up 28 percent year on year, the company said.

During the first four months (April-July) of the fiscal year 2021-22, the miner achieved total iron ore production of 11.96 million mt, up 36 percent year on year, while sales during the period were reported at 12.87 million mt, up 43 percent year on year, the company reported.