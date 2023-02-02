India’s NMDC Limited sees 8% fall in iron ore output in January

Thursday, 02 February 2023 14:05:28 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 4.20 million mt in January this year, a decline of 7.89 percent year on year, company sources said on Thursday, February 2.

The company achieved total sales of 3.84 million mt during the month, down 9.43 percent year on year.

Total iron ore production during the April-January period of the fiscal year 2022-23 was reported at 31.14 million mt, down 5.3 percent, while sales during the period came to 29.64 million mt, declining by nine percent, both year on year.