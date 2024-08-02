India’s NMDC Limited reports 11% decline in iron ore output in July

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 2.17 million mt in July this year, a decline of 11 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, August 2.

The company reported total sales in July amounting to 3.06 million mt, a rise of five percent year on year.

During the first four months (April-July) of the fiscal year 2024-25, cumulative iron ore production was reported 11.36 million mt, lower than 13.15 million mt in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, while cumulative sales totaled 13.13 million mt, compared to 13.89 million mt in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.