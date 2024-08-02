 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s NMDC Limited reports 11% decline in iron ore output in July

Friday, 02 August 2024 14:42:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited achieved iron ore production of 2.17 million mt in July this year, a decline of 11 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, August 2.

The company reported total sales in July amounting to 3.06 million mt, a rise of five percent year on year.

During the first four months (April-July) of the fiscal year 2024-25, cumulative iron ore production was reported 11.36 million mt, lower than 13.15 million mt in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, while cumulative sales totaled 13.13 million mt, compared to 13.89 million mt in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Production NMDC 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 2, 2024 

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 2, 2024

02 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s iron ore output rises by 10 percent in Q1 FY 2024-25

02 Aug | Steel News

Samarco plans to restart pellet plant number three in September or October

01 Aug | Steel News

Iron ore prices move on a gradual uptrend

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 1, 2024 

01 Aug | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price roughly stable week-on-week

31 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Fortescue and COSCO to decarbonize iron ore shipping

31 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 31, 2024

31 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia’s Mineral Resources sees higher iron ore output in FY 2023-24

31 Jul | Steel News