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India's NMDC Limited installs indurating machine is it 2 million mt pellet plant project

Monday, 31 August 2026 10:05:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run NMDC Limited has successfully installed a straight grade indurating machine making a step towards commissioning its 2 million mt per year pellet plant in Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh state and strengthen its production of value-added iron ore products, the company said in a statement on Monday, August 31.

The indurating machine has been installed at the Nagarnar pellet making facility based on technology provided by Metso-Autotec- SMS Group and executed by engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) company, Larsen & Tuobro Limited (L&T).

The straight grate indurating machine is a critical component of the pelletization process. The machine is designed to process green iron ore pellets through several controlled stages before producing high-strength iron ore pellets suitable for metallurgical applications.

The indurating machine is the heart of the pelletization process, where green iron ore pellets are subjected to controlled drying, preheating, induration, and cooling to produce high-strength, metallurgically suitable iron ore pellets, the statement said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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