India's and Sweden's research institutes ink pact to collaborate on innovative steelmaking technologies

The government's Steel Research Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) and Sweden's research institute SWERIM have inked a pact aimed at promoting research and innovation in steelmaking, a government statement said on Thursday, August 27.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the participation of India's Ministry of Steel and government-run companies such as Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), iron ore miner NMDC Limited, and manganese miner MOIL Limited.

Under the terms of the MoU, collaboration would focus on joint research and development, the exchange of scientific and technical data and knowledge in areas including decarbonisation of steelmaking, the circular economy and resource efficiency, advanced and high-performance steel, digital technologies, the use of AI and machine learning, and capacity building and personnel training.

It would aim to combine India's steelmaking capabilities with Sweden's expertise in advanced clean-energy metallurgy, the statement said.