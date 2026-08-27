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India's and Sweden's research institutes ink pact to collaborate on innovative steelmaking technologies

Thursday, 27 August 2026 13:55:56 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The government's Steel Research Technology Mission of India (SRTMI) and Sweden's research institute SWERIM have inked a pact aimed at promoting research and innovation in steelmaking, a government statement said on Thursday, August 27.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the participation of India's Ministry of Steel and government-run companies such as Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), iron ore miner NMDC Limited, and manganese miner MOIL Limited.

Under the terms of the MoU, collaboration would focus on joint research and development, the exchange of scientific and technical data and knowledge in areas including decarbonisation of steelmaking, the circular economy and resource efficiency, advanced and high-performance steel, digital technologies, the use of AI and machine learning, and capacity building and personnel training.

It would aim to combine India's steelmaking capabilities with Sweden's expertise in advanced clean-energy metallurgy, the statement said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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