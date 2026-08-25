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India's JTL Engineering firms up capex to expand narrow-width HRC output capacity

Tuesday, 25 August 2026 13:21:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's JTL Engineering Limited, a subsidiary of JTL Industries Limited, has firmed up a capital expenditure of $1.6 million to expand capacity of its narrow-width hot rolled coil (HRC) production facility, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, August 25.

Following the expansion, JTL Engineering's capacity will double to 10,000 mt per month, from 5,000 mt per month. The expansion project is expected to go into commercial production in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2026-27.

The project will enhance the companies' capabilities in manufacture of narrow-width HRC and maximum coil width will increase from 9 inches to 11 inches, and this capability will broaden its range of HRC that can be manufactured to address a wider set of specifications and customer requirements, the company said.

The company's manufacturing process uses sponge iron and ferrous scrap as raw materials, supporting efficient use of materials focused on recycling and strengthening circular manufacturing, it said.

Tags: Hrc Flats India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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