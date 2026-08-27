 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India's...

India's IMFA commences tapping hot metal for new ferro alloy furnace at its Odisha plant

Thursday, 27 August 2026 10:12:14 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) has commenced the first tapping of hot metal at the first furnace at its Greenfield ferro alloy expansion project at Kalinganagar, in eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Thursday, August 27.

The company said that production volumes would now be gradually increased over a period of time following the initial tapping of metal.

The total capacity of this first furnace designated as KNR-1, is 100,000 mt per year. The commissioning of the second furnace is scheduled for September 2026, taking IMFA's total ferro alloy installed capacity to 500,000 mt per year.

The Kalinganagar plant was acquired by IMFA from Tata Steel Limited in 2025.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

Similar articles

Alleima invests $23.2 million to expand advanced tube capacity in India

26 Aug | Steel News

Indian HRC exporters accelerate price hikes in Asia, but raise prices cautiously elsewhere

25 Aug | Flats and Slab

India's JTL Engineering firms up capex to expand narrow-width HRC output capacity

25 Aug | Steel News

Indian minister urges Japanese companies to increase sourcing of steel from India

25 Aug | Steel News

Local Indian rebar prices surge amid aggressive all-round restocking ahead of post-monsoon demand, price hikes by ...

25 Aug | Longs and Billet

JSW Steel orders Andritz galvanizing line for advanced automotive steels

25 Aug | Steel News

India's Jindal Steel and IIT, Hyderabad to partner to develop advanced steel solutions

25 Aug | Steel News

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 35, 2026

25 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local Indian HRC trade prices harden on improved buying, mills planning maintenances

24 Aug | Flats and Slab

Planned maintenance may tighten pig iron supply in India in September 2026

24 Aug | Steel News