India's IMFA commences tapping hot metal for new ferro alloy furnace at its Odisha plant

India Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) has commenced the first tapping of hot metal at the first furnace at its Greenfield ferro alloy expansion project at Kalinganagar, in eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Thursday, August 27.

The company said that production volumes would now be gradually increased over a period of time following the initial tapping of metal.

The total capacity of this first furnace designated as KNR-1, is 100,000 mt per year. The commissioning of the second furnace is scheduled for September 2026, taking IMFA's total ferro alloy installed capacity to 500,000 mt per year.

The Kalinganagar plant was acquired by IMFA from Tata Steel Limited in 2025.