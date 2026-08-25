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Indian minister urges Japanese companies to increase sourcing of steel from India

Tuesday, 25 August 2026 13:18:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Japanese companies should prioritize sourcing steel from India as India steel companies are producing high-quality steel products, India's minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said during a visit to Tokyo on Tuesday, August 25.

Minister Goyal said that he has been urging Japanese industry over the last seven years to source from India at least those steel products that are competitively priced and meet Japanese quality standards.

"Even if they are cheaper or of the same quality as Japanese steel...somehow they do not buy from India," he said.

The minister questioned how India could be expected to protect foreign companies from trade measures when they do not support Indian domestic producers by sourcing from the country.

"It's a matter of concern for me. That's not a fair trade," he said, suggesting Japanese firms should approach the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) on the antidumping and safeguard duty-related issues,” Goyal is heading a 200-strong Indian business delegation to Japan.

In reply to queries from Japanese business people on India imposing its own tariff barriers on steel imports, Goyal said that it has imposed only a 12 percent safeguard duty on imports of lower grades of steel products, compared to much higher rates by other steel importing countries like the US and European Union.

The 12 percent safeguard duty on steel imports was levied for the first year (2025-26), is lower at 11.5 percent in 2026-27 and will be even lower at 11 percent in 2027-28.

Goyal said that India has taken a balanced approach by imposing the safeguard duty only on lower grades of steel, and higher grades can be imported freely.

Tags: Japan India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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