India's GPIL resumes operation of pellet plant after temporary shut-down in July

India's Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) has resumed operation of its 2 million mt per year capacity iron ore pellet making plant located in central state of Chhattisgarh, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, August 31.

The pellet plant had been temporarily shut down in July 2026.

Industry sources said that that plant had been shut down due to curtailment of supplies of contracted natural gas by gas marketer and transporter, GAIL India Limited and lower supplies of iron ore fines from Ari Dongri mines owing to monsoon rains.