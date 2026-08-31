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India's GPIL resumes operation of pellet plant after temporary shut-down in July

Monday, 31 August 2026 09:33:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Godavari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) has resumed operation of its 2 million mt per year capacity iron ore pellet making plant located in central state of Chhattisgarh, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, August 31.

The pellet plant had been temporarily shut down in July 2026. 

Industry sources said that that plant had been shut down due to curtailment of supplies of contracted natural gas by gas marketer and transporter, GAIL India Limited and lower supplies of iron ore fines from Ari Dongri mines owing to monsoon rains.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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