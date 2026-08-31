John Cockerill India bags order worth $21 million to supply equipment to A1 Iron & Steel in Tanzania

John Cockerill India Limited has secured a $21 million order to supply steel processing equipment to A1 Iron & Steel in Tanzania, a company statement said on Monday, August 31.

The order includes the supply of a push-pull pickling line, a 6-H single-stand reversible cold rolling mill, a continuous galvanizing line and an acid regeneration plant for A1 Iron & Steel's mill in Dodoma, Tanzania, the statement said.

The project is scheduled to be executed within 10 months, starting from August 2026.

John Cockerill India, a subsidiary of Belgium-based John Cockerill SA, provides design, engineering, manufacturing and installation solutions for steel processing equipment and production lines used by ferrous and non-ferrous metal manufacturers globally.