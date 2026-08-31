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John Cockerill India bags order worth $21 million to supply equipment to A1 Iron & Steel in Tanzania

Monday, 31 August 2026 09:23:43 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

John Cockerill India Limited has secured a $21 million order to supply steel processing equipment to A1 Iron & Steel in Tanzania, a company statement said on Monday, August 31.

The order includes the supply of a push-pull pickling line, a 6-H single-stand reversible cold rolling mill, a continuous galvanizing line and an acid regeneration plant for A1 Iron & Steel's mill in Dodoma, Tanzania, the statement said. 

The project is scheduled to be executed within 10 months, starting from August 2026.

John Cockerill India, a subsidiary of Belgium-based John Cockerill SA, provides design, engineering, manufacturing and installation solutions for steel processing equipment and production lines used by ferrous and non-ferrous metal manufacturers globally.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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