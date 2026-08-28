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India's AMNS secures concession of berth at Paradip port for captive use for cargo movement

Friday, 28 August 2026 09:35:08 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Paradip Port Authority (PPA), operator Paradip port in eastern coastal state of Odisha has awarded a 30-year concession to AMNS Paradip Logistics Private Limited (APLPL), a special purpose vehicle of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited (AMNS) to mechanize the CQ-III berth for handling of dry bulk cargo on a captive basis, a company statement said on Friday, August 28.

The concession that will ensure seamless cargo movement, enhance AMNS' operational efficiency, and reinforce the company's commitment to environmental sustainability, the statement said.

The concession will enable APLPL to handle iron ore pellet shipments through a fully-mechanized conveyor system directly connected from AMNS' pellet plant complex to the berth at Paradip Port.

Coastal shipping of iron ore pellets from Paradip to Hazira by AM/NS India is an established environmentally sustainable mode of transport, the statement said.

The captive use of CQ-III berth will not only support AMNS' long-term growth but also serve as a vital link in the company's robust and eco-friendly supply chain pipeline, it added.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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