India’s Mukand Limited, a manufacturer of alloy and special steel, achieved a net profit of INR 148.80 million ($1.71 million) in the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2024-25, a decline of 23.14 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, February 12.

The company reported a total revenue of INR 12.62 billion ($145.59 million) in the given quarter, a rise of 7.27 percent year on year, the company said.